BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — A portion of Allens Creek Road in Brighton was closed for a few hours Monday, after a dump truck struck a bridge.

First responders at the scene said the dump truck operator accidentally lifted the bed of the truck while passing under the bridge. The bed snapped off the truck, spraying oil onto the roadway.

No one was injured. The cleanup lasted from around 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.