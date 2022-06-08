SENECA COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers from the Seneca Falls Police Department responded to a report of a dump truck rollover on State Route 414 near the intersection of County House Road Wednesday.

Upon arrival, officers, along with members of the Seneca Falls Fire Department and North Seneca Ambulance, said they found a dump truck on its side in a ditch.

Officers determined the truck was northbound following a car, which slowed quickly to turn left. In an effort to avoid the car, the dump truck driver tried to stop and go around the car, which caused the truck to crash.

Officers said the operator of the truck sustained minor injuries and was treated on-scene and released. No tickets were issued as a result of the crash.

State Route 414 was shut down for two hours while the truck was being removed by the police department, officials from the New York DEC Spill Response Team and New York State DOT.