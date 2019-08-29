Drunk driving victim tells her story as part of a statewide campaign

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With the labor day weekend around the corner, state police are letting drivers know it’s never okay to drink and drive. As part of a state-wide initiative, police are standing with victims of drunk driving crashes, and sharing how one decision can change the lives of many.

Francis Huff loved to ride her bike back and forth to work, but she hasn’t been on a bike in seven years.

“I had the lights on the back of my bike, the helmet, everything was legal by standards and I was halfway home, I know where I was but after that, I have no recollection,” said Francis Huff.

In January of 2012, she says a man driving drunk hit Huff. He had a snowplow on the front of his car.

“He not only hit me but left the scene of the accident, left me there to die,” said Huff. “It just makes me angry that it takes this type of situation for someone to understand what the dangers are around drinking and driving.”

State police believe her story is important to show the impact of drinking and driving.

Police are partnering with victims of drunk drivers and Mothers Against Drunk Driving to get this simple message across; do not drink and drive.

“We’ve seen these far too many times where people have made the poor decision of drinking and driving and nowadays with some many services like uber and lift, friends and family members and neighbors making a plan in general, there’s just no excuse for this type of behavior,” said Mark O’Donnell with the New York State Police.