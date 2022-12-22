ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Drive sober or get pulled over — that’s the message that Monroe County STOP-DWI is spreading for the holiday season.

The organization is teaming up with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and local law enforcement to spread awareness about driving while impaired.

According to data from NHTSA, traffic fatalities involving alcohol increased across the country by 5% last year — with Monroe County seeing a 44% increase. Specifically, there have been 246 alcohol-related crash fatalities in New York and 412 fatal crashes related to any type of impairment.

It is illegal in New York to drive with a BAC of .08 or higher. A driver caught drunk driving could face jail time, the loss of their license and car, and pay over $10,000 in fines, insurance rates, and legal fees.

“The holidays are a special time of year for many, and we want our community members to enjoy this season while also being able to enjoy 2023,” said STOP-DWI coordinator Lindsay Tomidy. “As you go through your list in preparation for the holidays, make sure you add a note to have a SOBER plan for getting home. Even more so, while you add your plan make a plan for your family and friends! We are in a position to help each other enjoy the fun responsibly.”

STOP-DWI says that people who are planning on drinking should know their limits and, if they are impaired, make sure to have a designated driver or use a ride service and taxi to get home. If you have a friend who is about to drive while drunk, take the keys away and make sure your friend finds a way to get home safely.