Drivers hospitalized after crash near Lake Ave. at Glendale Park in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police say two drivers involved in a crash near the intersection of Lake Avenue and Glendale Park were hospitalized Tuesday night.

Police say they got to the scene at 9:28 p.m., after a a northbound vehicle attempted to turn left at the intersection and was hit by a southbound vehicle. Investigators say both drivers have been taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers say they’ve seen an increase in crashes on lake avenue recently.

