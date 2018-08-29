Drivers blaming 104 Eastbound near the Bay Bridge for flat tires, car damage Video

Rochester, N.Y (WROC_TV) - Elena Epping recently drove her car across 104 Eastbound, near the Irondequoit Bay Bridge.

After she got home, she noticed something was wrong with her tires.

"I said to my husband, "I have a flat tire." By the time he came outside, we had two."

Epping said she had just replaced the old tires and felt like something was off, so she spent the next few days looking into what happened.

"We drove around and [I thought], 'did I run over something?' I don't know what happened."

Epping didn't know what could have happened, until she logged onto Facebook.

"There were people complaining that their tires on the drivers side were flat as well and the common denominator was the Bay Bridge," she explained.

It turns out, Epping was right. News 8 was contacted by others who have similar issues.

The DOT told us a contractor, C.P. Ward, has been working on joint repairs on the bridge at night and they're using the metal plates to cover the bridge joints during the day, when work is not being performed.

They said one of those plates came loose after it was hit by a vehicle and damaged and that could have cause the issues people like Epping have been running into.

"I have my bill [for the repairs] and I will be contacting them," Epping said in response.

The DOT told us they are asking anyone with concerns to contact their claims department at 585-272-3400.