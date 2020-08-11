Driver ticketed after collision with horse and buggy

PENN YAN, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials say the driver of a vehicle who collided with a horse-drawn buggy Sunday has been issued three tickets. The collision seven members of a Mennonite family seriously injured.

Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike says the driver, 24-year-old Justin Niver, was charged with following too closely, failure to exercise due care when approaching a horse, and no seat belt.

Niver was traveling westbound on East Sherman Hollow Road around 5 p.m. on Sunday and, “at the crest of a hill approached a slow moving vehicle, traveling in the same direction,” a release from the sheriff’s office said. The slow moving vehicle was described as an open surrey type of horse drawn buggy, operated by 33-year-old Matthew Sensenig.

“As Niver was passing the SMV, another vehicle was Eastbound and he collided with the buggy, causing it to leave the roadway and smash apart, ejecting all seven members of the Sensenig family into the ditch and field.”

The horse was seriously injured and had to be euthanized at the scene.

All of the family suffered serious injuries and are recovering at Strong Memorial Hospital.