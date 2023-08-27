ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department attempted to stop a stolen Hyundai early Sunday morning in the area of Glenwood Avenue and Brooklyn Street. Officers say the driver attempted to flee and then struck on house on Brooklyn Street.

According to the RPD, one of the occupants from the vehicle also fled however, they were apprehended after a foot pursuit by responding officers. The occupant was found to be in a possession of an illegal firearm as they was taken into custody.

Officers say the individual is a 19-year-old man from Rochester. AMR took him to Rochester General Hospital for minor injuries. Exact charges have yet to be determined.

Crews with the Rochester Fire Department responded to the scene and reported no structural damages to the house.

According to the RPD, there were several occupants inside the home at the time though no injuries have been reported at this time.