Driver seriously hurt, horse killed in Seneca Co. crash

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ROMULUS, NY (WROC) - A man was seriously injured on Friday after his vehicle collided with a horse in the Town of Romulus in Seneca County.

According to deputies, 76-year-old Thomas Weiler was headed north on Route 96A near West Blain Road when his vehicle hit the horse that had gotten loose from a nearby farm.

Deputies say Weiler was seriously hurt and had to be airlifted by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital for further evaluation. The horse was killed in the crash.

Weiler's vehicle had significant damage and was towed from the scene.