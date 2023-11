ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A driver was killed in a crash on State Route 104 Tuesday,

It happened near Fisher Road in the Town of Ontario. According to New York State Police, a 64-year-old man was driving a 2012 Chevy Malibu when it left the roadway and rolled over.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been publicly released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.