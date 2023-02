ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One person is dead after a crash on Shortsville Road in Farmington Friday.

State Police were called to the scene around 1:55 p.m., finding a car that had crashed into a tree and burst into flames with the driver trapped inside. Investigators say police and bystanders were not able to put out the fire.

The driver’s identity and the cause of the crash are under investigation.