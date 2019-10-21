Driver in Steuben County quadruple fatal crash charged

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — Dustin Drake, the driver in a crash that killed four people in Pulteney, has turned himself in to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and is facing multiple charges.

Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard says Drake has been charged with felony DWI, aggravated vehicle manslaughter, and aggravated vehicular homicide.

Drake was processed and released, as the Sheriff’s Office did not deem him to be a flight risk. He is scheduled to appear in the Town of Pulteney Court on Nov. 20.

Dustin Drake

Drake has previously been charged within the last 10 years with DWI.

Attorney Ray Schlather, who represented Caden Charnetski, is representing Drake.

According to Allard “causation factors thus far determined and substantiated by physical evidence contributing to the crash and subsequent deaths” are “excessive Speed and a lack of occupant restraint.”

Allard adds that a toxicology report was not requested for the four victims, and he could not comment on whether one was performed on the survivor.

Adam Bellamy, Nikki Wise, Coy Miner, and Korbie Higgins died after the accident on Oct. 12 around 1:00 a.m. Drake, the lone survivor of the accident, suffered a broken arm and leg.

Drake did not immediately return a request for comment.

Rhonda Clark, the aunt of Miner, tells 18 News that some, and possibly all of the victims, were at Maloney’s Pub in Hammondsport prior to the accident.

Employees at Maloney’s Pub and Sheriff Allard would not comment on whether they were at the bar prior to the crash.

According to Allard, the vehicle was traveling north on Route 76 when the car went off the road and struck a tree. The road was closed for 10 hours as investigators gathered evidence and documented the scene.

New York State Police, the Pulteney Volunteer Fire Company, Hammondsport Ambulance, and the Prattsburgh Protective Volunteer Fire Department responded to the accident.

Allard says counseling will be made available for first responders who reported to the accident.