Driver in critical condition at Strong after tractor-trailer, asphalt roller crash in Seneca County

SENECA COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — Deputies of Seneca County are investigating a vehicle accident between a semi truck and an asphalt roller that has left one driver in critical condition at Strong Hospital.

The two vehicles were travelling on Route 89 of South Cayuga Lake Road at the time of the accident. Police say the tractor trailer made contact with the back of the roller vehicle while attempting an overtake.

Currently, the victim is currently being treated for major injuries and is in critical condition at Strong Memorial Hospital. The operator of the semi-truck did not sustain any injuries.

Seneca County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing the names of the drivers as officials continue to investigate this incident.

