ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office say driver was seriously injured after crashing into a utility pole on Interstate 590 South near Elmwood Avenue in Rochester late Saturday evening. Deputies say the drive was the sole occupant in the vehicle. The driver was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and she is in critical condition.

Deputies say alcohol does not appear to have been a factor in the crash. I-590 South was closed to traffic while the scene was being investigated. The road was reopened Sunday shortly before 2 a.m.