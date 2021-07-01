Driver in critical condition after crash on Exchange Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man has been hospitalized following a crash on Exchange Street in the City of Rochester on Thursday.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers and the Rochester Fire Department responded to the area around 2:45 a.m. for the report of a crash with a car on fire. The 30-year-old man, of Henrietta, was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital. Officials say he is currently listed in critical condition.

RPD says there is no indication of a crime at this time.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.