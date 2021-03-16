Driver hospitalized after crash, charged with DWI

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man has been hospitalized and charged with DWI after a crash on Lake Avenue on Monday.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responding to the area around 11:30 p.m.

Police say a vehicle left the roadway and struck a parked car and light pole. Officials also say the man had to be pulled from the vehicle by the Rochester Fire Department.

He was transported to the hospital after suffering non-life threatening injuries to his lower body. Police say alcohol was a contributing factor, and the driver is being charged with a DWI.