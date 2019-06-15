Driver hospitalized after being hit by stray bullet on Thurston Road

Rochester Police officers responded to a shooting on Saturday afternoon on Thurston Road at around 2:30 p.m.

Upon arrival officers located a man in his 40s who had been shot in his upper body.

Officers said the victim was driving his vehicle northbound on Thurston Road when he was shot.

According to officers, it appears that two people were shooting at each other at the intersection of Thurston Road and Milton Street when a stray bullet entered the vehicle’s windshield and struck the victim.

The victim was not involved in the shooting, he was simply driving through.

The victim was transported to URMC and is listed in stable condition and is expected to be OK.