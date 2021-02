HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — An ambulance driver was hospitalized with serious injuries Friday after crashing into a tree.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the Penfield Volunteer Ambulance driven by a third-party professional crashed into a tree along East River Road around 3:15 p.m. Investigators said the driver may have suffered a medical emergency before the crash.

A portion of East River Road is closed as the investigation continues.