Driver facing several charges after an overnight crash in Chili

CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — A driver is facing a list of charges following a crash on Humphrey Road in Chili Monday night.

Police say 24-year-old Ryan Dewald was speeding when he missed a curve and hit an embankment, sending the car through the air and deep into the woods.

Dewald was thrown from the car. The three backseat passengers were able to get out. The passenger in the front seat had to be freed by firefighters. All five were hospitalized with what officials described as serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Dewald is charged with reckless driving, unreasonable speed, and failure to maintain lane.

Police do not believe drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.