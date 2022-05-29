LYONS, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatal crash that took place in Lyons on May 20. According to deputies, Nancy Delork of Lyons was driving westbound on Route 31 when her vehicle crossed over into the oncoming lane and struck a vehicle that was heading eastbound. Deputies said the occupant of the other vehicle died as a result of the head-on crash.

Mercy Flight took Delork to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Deputies identified the passenger as 61-year-old Kathy E. Robinson, of Newark.

Deputies say Delork, 84, succumbed to her injuries while at Strong Memorial Hospital on Friday, May 27.

The New York State Police, Lyons Fire Department, Lyons Town Ambulance and Wayne County ALS assisted the Sheriff’s Office at the scene. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.