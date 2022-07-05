MENDON, N.Y. (WROC) — A person is dead after crashing their vehicle into a small water trench and rolling several times near Pittsford Mendon Road in Mendon early Tuesday morning.

Authorities say deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1079 Pittsford Mendon Road around 1:35 a.m. for the report of a single-car crash.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. Officials said the car was occupied by two individuals but did not provide details on the condition of the second person on board.

Investigators determined the driver lost control while traveling on Route 64, went off the roadway into a gully, and struck a tree. Deputies say the vehicle then rolled several times.

Identification of those involved in this fatal incident has yet to be released.

An investigation is currently underway to determine what caused the driver to lose control.

