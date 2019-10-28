Driver dead after rollover crash on Goodman, near East Main St.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One person is dead after a crash in Rochester that occurred Monday around 12:30 a.m.

Police are investigating the cause, but they say the car was heading north on Goodman Street — near East Main Street — when it hit the curb and a metal utility pole.

The Rochester Fire Department pulled an unresponsive adult male from the car and paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

North Goodman Street was closed between East Main Street and Birch Crescent while investigators worked to find out what cause the crash.

The roads opened back up Monday morning.