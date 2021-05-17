Driver dead after motorcycle crash on Manitou Road in Hilton

Local News

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HILTON, N.Y. (WROC) — One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in Hilton on Sunday.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Manitou Road around 8:48 p.m. for the report of a crash involving a motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the investigation by the MCSO, the motorcycle was northbound on Manitou Road and attempted to pass a vehicle directly in front of it however the driver failed to clear the other vehicle, striking the rear bumper.

“The operator was ejected from the motorcycle and ultimately succumbed to injuries,” Officials said in a release.

A stretch of Manitou Road between Frisbee Hill and Burritt Roads was closed and re-opened to traffic just before midnight. 

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Lilac Festival and Channel 8, A Rochester Tradition. Click for More.

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss