Driver dead after head-on crash in Gates

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — One person is dead after a crash on Pixley Road in Gates Thursday afternoon.

According to Gates Police Chief James VanBrederode, a northbound car crossed into the southbound lane near the Brooklea County Club around 2:30 p.m. and hit a car headed in the opposite direction.

The driver of the northbound car was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for observation. There were no passengers.

Police say Pixley Road will be closed “for a few hours” as they investigate.

