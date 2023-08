ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A driver was killed in a crash on Route 5 in Genesee County Thursday.

According to the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, Nikki Stonebraker was driving eastbound through Pembroke around 3:38 p.m. when her car crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a minivan.

Stonebraker, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and passenger of the minivan were hospitalized with what investigators said were severe injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.