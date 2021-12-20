Driver charged with DWI after crash kills pedestrian on Hudson Avenue in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A driver was charged with DWI and Vehicular Manslaughter after a crash which killed a pedestrian Monday afternoon.

According to police, Lonnie Gandues, 51, was driving southbound on Hudson Avenue around 4:00 p.m. when he veered off the roadway and struck a 27-year-old woman who was crossing Wilkins Street. She was taken to URMC, where she was pronounced dead.

Police say Gandues cooperated with officers at the scene. He was briefly hospitalized for minor injuries, then charged with Vehicular Manslaughter 2nd Degree and Driving While Intoxicated, along with a number of vehicle and traffic charges.

Gandues is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday morning. Investigators say he may face additional charges as determined by a Grand Jury.

