Live Now
Trump delivers remarks on coronavirus from White House briefing room
1  of  2
Closings
Batavia City Schools Notre Dame H.S.(Batavia)

Driver asking bicyclist he hit to pay $700

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —  A Rochester man wants $700 to fix his car after he hit a man riding a bike, and he wants the bicyclist to pay for it.

Bryan Agnello says he was biking on Culver Road by the Route 490 ramp last month, within his legal rights, when a Ford Fusion hit him from behind.

“Luckily the way I fell was just back onto the car and just rolled off,” Agnello said. “For a second I thought I was under the car which was terrifying, and the next moment I was laying on my back looking up at the traffic light.”

Agnello says he had minor injuries, and although the police report confirms his story, a claim filed by the driver paints a different picture. It says he was biking on Route 490 and it was a head-on collision. News 8 reached out to the driver but have not heard back.

This is an ongoing story, News 8 will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss