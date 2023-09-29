ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman was hospitalized and a man was arrested after a police chase and crash in Wayne County Friday.

According to investigators, police were called for a larceny complaint at a Walgreens in the Town of Ontario around 4:51 p.m. Police tried to pull over a Honda Accord while responding to that call, but it fled.

A police chase followed onto 104 until the suspect vehicle crashed near Lincoln Road. Police said the male driver and a female passenger both attempted to run away on foot. The male was arrested, but the female ran into traffic and was hit by a car. She was hospitalized with a head injury.

Investigators said the male was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital when he began displaying signs of a possible drug overdose while in custody.