ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man with multiple warrants out for his arrest was taken into custody Wednesday, after a police chase through Wayne County ended with a crash in a Huron orchard.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to help the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office arrest Trent Goodrich, 22, who had felony warrants following an investigation into a stolen vehicle.

Investigators said Goodrich saw deputies approaching and sped away in his vehicle. Police gave chase until Goodrich crashed into an orchard on Ridge Road in the Town of Huron. Goodrich fled on foot, but was caught.

Investigators say charges are pending.