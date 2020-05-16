Drive-in movie theater rolling again after Phase One reopening

PERRY, N.Y. (WROC) — The show will go on: that’s the state of mind of Rick Stefanon, owner of the Silver Lake Twin Drive-In movie theater in Perry.

“We knew what we had to do, we were ready to go whenever we got a signal,” said Stefanon.

And that signal came today: reopening Phase One is here for the Finger Lakes region. Rick’s drive-in is rolling again, bringing in customers after being paused during the lockdown.

Movie-going with social distancing built-in: crowd filing in right now in Perry for drive-in movies, the first in a long time since they were able to reopen across the Finger Lakes. 🍿🍿@News_8 pic.twitter.com/Yi3HeQBreD — Jack Watson (@JackWatsonTV) May 16, 2020

But that doesn’t mean “end credits” for social distancing: walk-up concessions six feet apart are the norm at the drive-in.

Folks are out of the house in a safe way – something moviegoer Bill Kirsop was glad to put into practice.

“W’ere tired of being cooped up in the house, and this is a way to come out and safely watch a movie,” said Kirsop.