Drive-in concert series at Roseland Waterpark announced for this summer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Events, the producers of the Lilac Festival, Party in the Park and more, have announced the return of drive-in live concerts at Roseland Waterpark in Canandaigua this summer.

Tickets on sale now for:

  • ZBTB- Rochester’s Zac Brown Tribute Band with Special Guests Big Eyed Phish on Friday, June
  • 11, 7 p.m. (Gates 5:45 p.m.)
  • The Seven Wonders on Friday, June 18, 7:00 p.m. (Gates: 5:45 p.m.)- a live tribute to Fleetwood Mac with special guests The Dark Side of the Moon
  • Get the Led Out- a tribute to Led Zeppelin will perform two shows Friday, June 25 and Saturday, June 26 8 p.m. (Gates 6:45 p.m.)

Tickets must be purchased in advance online only for a touchless entry system. Attendees are permitted to bring their own food and beverages for tailgating within their designated group.

Tickets for each show range from $100-$250 per vehicle, and are on sale now here.

Each tickets allows a maximum of five occupants (includes children) permitted per vehicle and
tailgating space.

Social distancing measures will operate in accordance with New York State guidelines (subject to
change):

  • Vehicles will be spaced to accommodate social distancing.
  • Cars will park in a staggered fashion to achieve spacing and best visibility.
  • Patrons may go outside of their vehicle but remain in designated space adjacent to vehicle.
  • Patrons may only leave their designated vehicle area to use the restrooms.
  • All performances will be LIVE and in-person onstage with full PA.
  • Guests may bring their own food and beverage.
  • Event is rain or shine.

