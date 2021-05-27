Drive-in concert series at Roseland Waterpark announced for this summer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Events, the producers of the Lilac Festival, Party in the Park and more, have announced the return of drive-in live concerts at Roseland Waterpark in Canandaigua this summer.
Tickets on sale now for:
- ZBTB- Rochester’s Zac Brown Tribute Band with Special Guests Big Eyed Phish on Friday, June
- 11, 7 p.m. (Gates 5:45 p.m.)
- The Seven Wonders on Friday, June 18, 7:00 p.m. (Gates: 5:45 p.m.)- a live tribute to Fleetwood Mac with special guests The Dark Side of the Moon
- Get the Led Out- a tribute to Led Zeppelin will perform two shows Friday, June 25 and Saturday, June 26 8 p.m. (Gates 6:45 p.m.)
Tickets must be purchased in advance online only for a touchless entry system. Attendees are permitted to bring their own food and beverages for tailgating within their designated group.
Tickets for each show range from $100-$250 per vehicle, and are on sale now here.
Each tickets allows a maximum of five occupants (includes children) permitted per vehicle and
tailgating space.
Social distancing measures will operate in accordance with New York State guidelines (subject to
change):
- Vehicles will be spaced to accommodate social distancing.
- Cars will park in a staggered fashion to achieve spacing and best visibility.
- Patrons may go outside of their vehicle but remain in designated space adjacent to vehicle.
- Patrons may only leave their designated vehicle area to use the restrooms.
- All performances will be LIVE and in-person onstage with full PA.
- Guests may bring their own food and beverage.
- Event is rain or shine.