ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — March is National Colorectal Caner Awareness Month.

A local non-profit group, “Strollin’ for the Colon”, held a Dress in Blue day event at Strong Memorial hospital Friday to help raise awareness.

The organization has collected more than 120-thousand dollars in the past 10 years toward colorectal caner screening campaigns in and around Monroe and Livingston Counties.

News 8 spoke with health care workers and they say it’s a critical initiative.

“We just wanna get the word out that everybody needs to be screened. The new screening age is 45, it used to be 50. We’re seeing more young people diagnosed with colon cancer.” nurse Tina Cottone said.

“Colon cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in America, so it’s quite common and it’s also preventable.” Gastroenterology specialist Brandon Sprung said.

You can help spread the message by posting a photo or yourself, friends or family wearing blue with the hashtag “Strollin’ for the Colon” throughout the whole month of March. The organization is giving out prizes for the best photos shared on Facebook and Twitter.