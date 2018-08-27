Dredging underway at Sodus Point
SODUS, NY (WROC) - Monday, workers continued a dredging project at Sodus Point, the first dredging their since 2004.
It's happening along the navigation channel that leads Sodus Bay into Lake Ontario. A Michigan-based company is working to remove nearly 58,000 cubic yards of material from the lake floor.
The material is lifted onto a barge and off-loaded east of the channel, fortifying another part of the bay.
From John Kucko: For the first time since 2004, dredging is underway at Sodus Point. https://t.co/ua10fUbaLj pic.twitter.com/tbRhxTYdC5— News 8 - WROC-TV (@News_8) August 27, 2018
