Dredging underway at Sodus Point

Posted: Aug 27, 2018 01:10 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 27, 2018 01:23 PM EDT

SODUS, NY (WROC) - Monday, workers continued a dredging project at Sodus Point, the first dredging their since 2004.

It's happening along the navigation channel that leads Sodus Bay into Lake Ontario. A Michigan-based company is working to remove nearly 58,000 cubic yards of material from the lake floor.

The material is lifted onto a barge and off-loaded east of the channel, fortifying another part of the bay.

