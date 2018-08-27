Dredging underway at Sodus Point

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SODUS, NY (WROC) - Monday, workers continued a dredging project at Sodus Point, the first dredging their since 2004.

It's happening along the navigation channel that leads Sodus Bay into Lake Ontario. A Michigan-based company is working to remove nearly 58,000 cubic yards of material from the lake floor.

The material is lifted onto a barge and off-loaded east of the channel, fortifying another part of the bay.