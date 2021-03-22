Dredging begins at Braddock Bay

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Dredging along Braddock Bay on Lake Ontario began Monday. It’s part of New York State’s $15 million REDI Regional Dredging Project, designed to maintain safe passageways for boats.

According to a release from Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office, the project will take 5,700 cubic yards of sediment from a navigation channel, using it to “nourish and build resiliency” into nearby beaches.

“Greece residents along Lake Ontario have dealt with a debilitating amount of flooding in the past, and the REDI initiative’s improvements to the lakeshore will give our waterfront businesses and homeowners an extra sense of security,” Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said in the press release. “I am greatly appreciative for the proactive measures being taken by the REDI Commission to ensure that our shoreline communities are resilient.”

“High water and wave action in recent years has silted in portions of the channel, potentially jeopardizing the years-long effort to bring back recreational boating in Braddock Bay,” Greece Town Supervisor Bill Reilich said. “New York State’s investment here is a recognition of the critical role waterfront access plays in our local economy, and our partnership through the REDI program continues to put forth projects that strengthen our infrastructure, keep our waterways safe, and improve quality of life for our residents.”

Similar dredging projects have been completed along Blind Sodus Bay and East Bay in Wayne County.