ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four children with critical or chronic illness will be getting their wishes fulfilled this week – thanks to The Dream Factory.

Three children and their families will be going to Orlando, Florida where they will get to visit Disney World.

The Dream Factory also hopes to send a fourth child to a Brooklyn Nets game where he will get to meet some of the players.

13-year-old Raven has type one diabetes and her dad, Courtney Snowburg says she’s excited to have this opportunity.

“She wanted to go to Disney. She wanted to see Star Wars stuff and some of the other kids wanted to see Magic Kingdom and stuff like that too.” said Snowburg

Raven’s dad says he’s grateful that Dream Factory is able to turn something terrible like having diabetes into something good.