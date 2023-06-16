ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Roberts Wesleyan University announced that Dr. Rupert A. Hayles Jr. will be the next president of the university and Northeastern Seminary.

According to the university, Dr. Hayles will be the 12th president of Roberts Wesleyan and the fourth president of Northeastern Seminary.

Dr. Terry Taber, the chair of the board of trustees for Roberts Wesleyan and Northeastern Seminary, said that Dr. Hayles has demonstrated leadership across many roles in education, corporations, and churches.

“He quickly impressed the search committee with his broad range of experiences, capabilities, results and commitment to Christian higher education,” Dr. Taber said. “Dr. Hayles is a courageous leader who will advance the missions of both Roberts Wesleyan University and Northeastern Seminary.”

Dr. Hayles first served in the Air Force before his journey led thim to work for organizations such as Cytec Industries and Merck Pharmaceutical. He was also the COO of Christ Church and the executive pastor of Life Christian Church. He also co-founded Organization and People Dynamics Inc.

Dr. Hayles expressed his gratitude for being chosen for the role and says he will use his skills to aid the staff and students of Roberts Wesleyan University.

“I am humbled and honored, and I pray that I can use my gifts to assist faculty, staff and, most importantly, the many students who will pass through these remarkable institutions,” he said. “I look forward to my future engagement at Roberts and Northeastern to bring all of me to further God’s work. It is no less than breathtaking, and I embrace this continued call on my life.”

Dr. Hayles will take office in the middle of July before the 2023-24 year begins.