Dr. Michael Mendoza receives New York State Senate Commendation Award

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza received a New York State Senate Commendation Award Monday.

Senator Jeremy Cooney presented the award, saying Mendoza has been the leading scientific voice for the community since the pandemic began.

“While I stand here today accepting this award, I also look ahead to all of the work we have yet to do,” Mendoza said. “We have to continue to work hard to vaccinate the rest of our population. We have to work to unpack all of the trauma that has been inflicted on mental health here in our community. We need to work together to better understand the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on our education system. And most of all help to mend the cracks in the conversation around health and science in our community.”

The Senate Commendation Award recognizes exceptional people throughout the state who have made a lasting contribution to their community. Awardees serve as leaders in the community who enrich the social, health, and educational well-being of their fellow citizens.