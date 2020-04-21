Dr. Mendoza asks NYS to investigate local nursing home, accused of not reporting COVID-19 deaths

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza is calling on the state to investigate Hurlbut Nursing and Rehabilitation on East Henrietta Road following accusations of under-reporting or not reporting COVID-19 deaths at the facility.

Dr. Mendoza’s letter to New York State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker

According to the New York State Department of Health’s last update, there were 22 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County nursing homes.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.