ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dr. Janice Harbin, the President and CEO of Jordan Health, announced on Wednesday that she is retiring after 10 years in the position.

Before joining Jordan Health, Dr. Harbin earned her doctorate in dental surgery from Howard University. While living in Detroit, she became the Dental Director for Detroit Health Care for the Homeless from 2003 to 2009 before becoming the Director of Adult Dental for Detroit’s health and wellness program.

After moving to Rochester, Dr. Harbin joined Jordan Health and became the Federally Qualified Health Center’s dental director. In November 2012, she became interim CEO.

As the CEO of Jordan Health, the organization merged with Westside Health to expand accessibility for the Greater Rochester Area and release information to vulnerable communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Harbin shared her thoughts of her tenure at Jordan Health in a statement, saying:

“It has been an honor and privilege to have led our historic Jordan Health organization over the last ten years. In 2012, after only being here a few months I was elected to become Jordan’s President and Chief Executive Officer. I believe it was because of my sense of community. I was clear then, as I am now, that for Jordan to move forward, we must be intertwined within our community […] I have been fortunate to have teammates at every level of our organization, who supports and live this mission with me. Thank you for this gift and opportunity of serving as one of the most senior healthcare leaders in this community over these many years.”

Dr. Janice Harbin’s retirement will be officially effective on December 31, 2023.