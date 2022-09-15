ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Attorneys in the trial of James Krauseneck are trying to pinpoint when exactly victim Cathy Krauseneck could’ve died in 1982 — a factor that will be crucial when the jury deliberates.

Defense attorney Bill Easton said it’s a “fatal error” that the original medical examiner in the case — Dr. Evelyn Lewis — is no longer alive to testify. Instead, Dr. Michael Baden, a world-renowned forensic pathologist, testified and had a different outlook on how she died.

Dr. Baden testified that, in his opinion, the victim’s time of death happened before the defendant left for work, which was within the timeframe of 9 p.m. the evening prior to the early morning hours. Dr. Baden bases his opinion on the stiffness of her body, the digestion in her stomach, and her body temperature.

However, during the cross-examination, Dr. Baden testified that his calculations and interpretations differed from Dr. Lewis’s. He also testified that the Brighton Police Department reached out to him in 2017 for expert assistance on the case.

“His opinion is substantially different than Dr. Lewis’s,” Easton said. “His testimony pivots on body temperature. If you take body temperature out, his position is completely unfounded.”

“It’s by no means an exact science, I think Dr. Baden was clear on that,” said prosecutor Patrick Gallagher of the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office. “But Dr. Baden, in his experience, is familiar with how those factors affect body temperature.”

The prosecution rested its case and the defense will present its case on Friday and on Monday. The defense also said the trial could potentially go to the jury by the end of next week.