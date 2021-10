HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Dozens of students at RIT have been diagnosed with a virus that’s often associated with cruise ships.

Health officials say it’s the norovirus. The school says 50 students got sick.

While the majority of the sick students got better within 24-to-36 hours, some did need care in the Student Health Center, and a few were treated in the ER.

RIT says it’s stepping up its cleaning efforts and sanitizing high-touch surfaces across campus.