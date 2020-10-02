Dozens of people trying to sue the State, attorney says Cuomo won’t allow process servers to do their jobs

ROCHESTER, (N.Y.) WROC — Attorney Carl Schwartz represents dozens of people in the Finger Lakes region trying to sue the New York State Governor’s Office. Schwartz says he sent process servers to the governors office with two additional lawsuits this week and didn’t have success.

“When the process server showed up, the governors office and the governors staff informed the process servers that the office was closed and that they were no longer accepting service of legal papers at the office,” said Attorney Carl Schwartz.

This is not something Schwartz says has happened in his nearly 30 years of practice.

“They just send it down and they serve the office and that’s it. Nobody plays games with whether the governor’s in or the governor’s not, it doesn’t matter whether to governor’s in, it’s the governor’s office, it’s the place that you’re supposed to receive the process and they refused to accept the papers.”

News 8 reached out to the governors press office with this information to find out more but could not get through on the phone and our emails were not answered.