Dozens of new jobs coming to region with ProAmPac facility expansion in Ogden

OGDEN, N.Y. (WROC) — About 40 new jobs are coming to our region thanks to a new ProAmPac facility expansion opening in the Town of Ogden.

They say the new 25,000-foot addition to the complex is going to spur innovation right here in the region.

“Our newly built innovation center allows for better support for our customers, support innovation, and bring all our revolutionary and sustainable products all over the globe. Most of all we’ll be bringing jobs to Rochester,” says CEO Greg Tucker.

Tucker says they have three sites here in New York State and are adding more. He says ProAmPAc put out $2 billion in annual revenue, with 6,500 employees around the world.

“It starts with people. It starts with culture, and that foundation of culture goes across states, across the globe,” he says.

Empire State Development is assisting ProAmpac’s innovative project with a $350-thousand dollar capital grant and up to $1 million through the Excelsior Jobs Program in exchange for job creation commitments.

“Yes, we did look at a lovely pile of dirt last fall and I looked at my notes and said, I’m coming back for this ribbon cutting,” says Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Hochul saying ProAmpac’s new Collaboration & Innovation Center’s 40 new jobs will spur innovation in Monroe County. She says it’s amazing this was all built during the pandemic.

“When you look back, years from now, that has to be part of the story. The story of perseverance in saying ‘we will not be set back, we will continue moving forward,” she says.

Tucker says this is the company fulfilling its vision. “Of greener packaging, improving our country, improving the planet,” he says.

This whole announcement Wednesday is a part of the whole ‘Finger Lakes Forward’ initiative to generate economic growth right in our region.

OGDEN, N.Y. (July 14, 2021) – In a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul and other New York State and local government officials, as well as Rochester business leaders, ProAmpac today officially opened its new, state of the art Collaboration & Innovation Center.

“This is ProAmpac’s new home for product development, rapid sample prototyping and evaluation of new packaging, as well as a training hub for customers and employees,” said Greg Tucker, Founder and CEO of the Cincinnati-based global flexible packaging leader.

Tucker said the new 35,000-square-foot CIC offers three unique capabilities, all under one roof, to help customers address their packaging challenges:

The Design and Sample Lab (DASL), a customer collaboration, teaming resource that has been ideating and designing new packaging concepts and printed prototype samples since 2014. The new lab was relocated from its former home in Ohio.

The Packaging Lab, enabling product developers to evaluate and combine advanced materials for performance and sustainability. The lab is equipped for filling trials and testing, shelf-life studies, packaging-testing, and sizing for stability testing and pouching studies.

The Analytical and Physical Packaging Lab is a centralized corporate physical and analytical testing resource. Previously, this work has been done at multiple ProAmpac production facilities and is now centralized, with new testing capabilities, in Rochester. The lab holds environmental chambers for hard-to-hold testing, as well as new upgraded analytical testing capabilities including SEM, FTIR, and DCS for film analyzation.

The CIC was constructed on ProAmpac’s Rochester campus and adjoins the existing production facility in the Town of Ogden near Rochester — one of the company’s nearly 50 global manufacturing sites. ProAmpac has more than 5,800 employees, supplying more than 5,000 customers in 90 countries.

Established six years ago next month, ProAmpac ranks as the second largest North American packaging company based on flexible packaging revenue. It ranks number one in flexible packaging innovation, number one for the breadth of flexible materials, and number one in sustainable packaging options, according to Tucker.



