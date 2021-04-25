Dozens of Irondequoit volunteers take part in community cleanup

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) – Volunteers in Irondequoit spent their Saturday morning cleaning up the community. Residents took part in the annual community cleanup.

The cleanup was unable to take place last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dozens of volunteers cleaned up Camp Eastman, Irondequoit Cemetery, the Seabreeze walking path and many others.

“We missed doing this last year of course because of COVID, and it’s really nice to get back out with friends and neighbors and residents, and have some conversations,” Irondequoit Town Councilmember Kimie Romeo said.

