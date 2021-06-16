Dozens gather in Irondequoit to honor late lacrosse coach

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — On a Wednesday night, under the shady trees at a pocket of Durand Eastman Park along the lakeshore, the plentiful crowd said it all: Coach Steve Lepiane was loved by many.

“For everyone that’s here, speaks volumes to that testament of his life,” said Craig Lepiane, Steve’s son and the current Hilton varsity boys lacrosse head coach.

Steve Lepiane coached for over thirty years in Hilton and in Irondequoit. He died unexpectedly Saturday.

This week, a vigil at Durand Eastman Beach was organized to remember Lepiane, attended by several dozen families Wednesday evening.

This vigil was organized by Rochester-area lacrosse players, recognizing his impact on the players he coached.



“We just wanted to show our love and support for the Lepiane family,” said Matthew Mosjej, a current Hilton lacrosse player who helped organize the vigil, “and show that we are all one family.”

Several generations of Rochester-area lacrosse players and families were in attendance, hugging, reminiscing and sharing memories.

“He’s shown that being a coach more than trying to get wins, teaching kids how to play,” said Yavin Stefano, an Irondequoit lacrosse player who also helped organize the gathering. “It’s being a leader, it’s being a father. It’s being so much more.”

“We’re gonna get through all this together,” Craig added. “There’s a bright light on the back side, and we’re excited to see where that’s going to take us all.”