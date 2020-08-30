Black Lives Matter rally in Rochester demands justice for Jacob Blake

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Black Lives Matter rally was held Sunday afternoon in downtown Rochester to demand justice for Jacob Blake and raise awareness on the instances of excessive police force.

The rally started at Martin Luther King Jr. Park and made its way to the Public Safety Building on Exchange Boulevard.

“I think it’s also really important for youth to speak and let their voices be heard,” Protestor Maya Waller said. “Because as white people, there’s a lot of work we need to do and we’re not being all that we can be to support a movement.”

Free the People ROC hosted the rally in hopes to end racism and to hold law enforcement accountable for incidents that occurred within the Black community.