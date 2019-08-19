Dozens arrested after Puerto Rican Festival

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — 25 people were arrested following the 2019 Puerto Rican festival.

According to RPD, none of the arrests were major.

Most of the issues with disorderly crowds happened in the northeast part of the city near where the festival ended. None of the incidents happened at the site of the festival.

Throughout the evening there were bottles thrown at officers. The police used verbal warnings, Pepperball (OC) deployment, LRAD or Long Range Acoustical Device to disperse the disorderly crowds.

No officers or civilians were reported injured.

25 were arrested, most (17) for minor charges including vehicle and traffic violations.

Three were arrested for disorderly conduct, three for obstructing government administration, and two for larceny and harassment.

The 25 people arrested are scheduled to be arraigned Monday morning.