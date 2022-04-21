ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A vacant downtown Rochester building is collapsing and nearby roads are currently blocked off.

On Thursday afternoon, debris was seen falling from the side of the building at 67 Chestnut Street, formerly known as the Richford Hotel.

Officials are working to determine the next steps. They say barriers will be put up to block Chestnut and Euclid, but they say not much else can be done until Friday due to Thursday’s wind.

Details are limited at this time.

The city closes down streets surrounding elm st downtown as a vacant building next to the Cadillac hotel is collapsing. City special services are on scene determining the next steps with the building. All surrounding streets will remain closed until further notice. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/IOxN8ERmYP — Emalee Burkhard (@EmaleeBurkhard) April 21, 2022

Location

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.