“Downchild Blues” helps kick off Jazz Fest

Rochester, NY (WROC-TV) – The CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival kicks off tonight, June 21, with performances across Downtown Rochester.

The legendary “Downchild Blues Band” will perform with special guest Dan Aykroyd at the East and Chestnut Street Stage beginning at 9:00 p.m. Lead singer and harmonica player Chuck Jackson discussed the show and the festival Friday during News 8 at Noon.

“Dan Aykroyd is going to be guesting with us,” Jackson said. “We’ll do some stuff together. We also have Kenny Neal, who used to play with the band, from New Orleans, who will be playing with us tonight too. He’s a fantastic blues guitar player and singer. We’ll be doing stuff from, you know, because it’s our 50th Anniversary Tour, we’re going to be doing stuff from all our CDs and albums over the years. So there’ll be the hits like ‘Flip, Flop and Fly’ and the tunes that The Blues Brothers, our tunes that they recorded – ‘Shotgun Blues’ and ‘I’ve Got Everything I Need (Almost)’ and then something from all the other ones.”

Jackson is looking forward to the outdoor concert tonight. “I think it’s a lot looser,” he said of performing outdoors. “I think, you know, the people out there can dance and have a good time on the street. Sometimes, in theaters, they don’t allow you to jump up and have a great time. And it’s free too, so that’s going to be even, you know, crazier I think.”

The Canadian-based blues band has played the Jazz Festival before. In fact, Jackson recalled a time when the band performed in Rochester’s famed “Dinosaur” restaurant. He said there’s an appreciation for jazz and blues in Rochester. “When the audience is getting into it, you know, it goes both ways. We get into it and it it goes back and forth. We’re a jump blues band. We want people dancing. We want people jumping around having a good time.”

Over 1,500 acts are set to perform over the nine day festival in Rochester, June 21-29. To learn more about the performers, venues, show times and tickets, visit RochesterJazz.com.