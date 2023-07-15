ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Students, families, and staff from Anna Murray-Douglass Academy School No. 12 came together to celebrate #DouglassWeek on Saturday morning.

The school was recently selected as a new listing on the Underground Railroad Network to Freedom in recognition of being named after Douglass’ first wife, who became an instrumental member of the Underground Railroad and established a headquarters in Rochester.

Next to the school at the Frederick Douglass Community Library, people of all ages honored Frederick Douglass’ life and legacy through storytelling, reenactments, with opportunities to meet members of the Douglass family, and more.

Douglass` great-great-great grandson Kenneth B. Morris Jr. spoke at the event, giving insight into his connection to Frederick and Anna Murray-Douglass and their life’s work.

“This is the third annual Douglass Week in Rochester which, of course, is the adopted hometown of Frederick and Anna Murray-Douglass and their five children. The family spent 25 years of their life here; Frederick published the North Star newspaper at the Talman building, which is still standing, so this is a really important city,” said Morris.

As part of a project through his organization, Frederick Douglass Family Initiatives, Morris gave away copies of Douglass’ 1845 autobiography, Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass, An American Slave. The project, One Million Abolitionists, has already given away more than 100,000 copies to young people.

Morris says, “While it’s tiring, it is exhilarating and exciting because if I’m out on the road, if I’m giving talks, if I’m interacting with young people, it’s because people care about the legacy of my family, and that is just very heartwarming.”

The celebration continues Saturday night and through the weekend, with a full list of events at the #DouglassWeek website.